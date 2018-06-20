Spider-Man PS4’s Photo Mode Will “Beat” God of War’s

Photo modes in games has become increasingly popular through the years, and rightfully so! As graphic technology continues to climb and more and more stunningly breath taking single-player games are making their way onto the market, it’s no wonder that players would want to capture the beauty they experience. It’s just another way that games can be appreciated and another way players can immerse themselves in their environment.
With Spider-Man coming out on PS4 and promises an open-world rife with adventure, it’s understandable that players are curious about what sort of tricks this title’s photo mode would have up its sleeve. Luckily during a recent stream with Insomniac Games, the team joked about the feature but behind the jest lay some pretty cool news about what fans can expect.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Our keen-eyed pals over at PlayStation Lifestyle caught one hilarious remark from the Insomniac crew when they joked, “So we’ve got to beat God of War now … it’s like a big, weird contest.’ This of course was made in reference to the growing trend of Photo Modes, especially regarding Sony exclusives like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Detroit: Become Human, and Shadow of the Colossus.
For more about the game that drops exclusively for PlayStation 4 players on September 7th, courtesy of the title’s official website:
“Sony Interactive Entertainment, Insomniac Games, and Marvel have teamed up to create a brand-new and authentic Spider-Man adventure. This isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve met or ever seen before. This is an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of millions of New Yorkers rest upon his shoulders.”
- After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal, and environmental interactions. A rookie no longer, this is the most masterful Spider-Man you’ve ever played.
- The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles.
- The Big Apple comes to life as Insomniac’s most expansive and interactive world yet. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action.