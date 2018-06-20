Spider-Man PS4’s Photo Mode Will “Beat” God of War’s

Photo modes in games has become increasingly popular through the years, and rightfully so! As graphic technology continues to climb and more and more stunningly breath taking single-player games are making their way onto the market, it’s no wonder that players would want to capture the beauty they experience. It’s just another way that games can be appreciated and another way players can immerse themselves in their environment.

With Spider-Man coming out on PS4 and promises an open-world rife with adventure, it’s understandable that players are curious about what sort of tricks this title’s photo mode would have up its sleeve. Luckily during a recent stream with Insomniac Games, the team joked about the feature but behind the jest lay some pretty cool news about what fans can expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Our keen-eyed pals over at PlayStation Lifestyle caught one hilarious remark from the Insomniac crew when they joked, “So we’ve got to beat God of War now … it’s like a big, weird contest.’ This of course was made in reference to the growing trend of Photo Modes, especially regarding Sony exclusives like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Detroit: Become Human, and Shadow of the Colossus.

For more about the game that drops exclusively for PlayStation 4 players on September 7th, courtesy of the title’s official website:

“Sony Interactive Entertainment, Insomniac Games, and Marvel have teamed up to create a brand-new and authentic Spider-Man adventure. This isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve met or ever seen before. This is an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of millions of New Yorkers rest upon his shoulders.”