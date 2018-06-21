Spider-Man PS4 Gameplay Posted Online, Including Peek At Sanctum Sanctorum

Earlier today, Insomniac Games hosted a special livestream for its forthcoming Spider-Man game for PlayStation 4, revealing not only the gameplay demo that concluded the Sony E3 press conference, but also a fully playable demo that allowed fans to travel through New York, battling crime however they see fit.

But the livestream, which you’ll find archived above, also held a few more surprises, including showcasing the variety of missions that are available throughout the city.

You’ll access these by hitting the R3 button on your controller, which will show you what’s open. These range from trying to shut down a poisonous gas leaking throughout the city to cleaning house at one of Kingpin’s stations to taking on criminals both on the road and on foot.

On top of that, we also caught a glimpse at some of the locations that are included in Spider-Man. The previous confirmed Sanctum Sanctorum, the home of Doctor Strange, was shown off over the course of the demo (though we didn’t go inside); and the F.E.A.S.T. building can also be seen towards the end of the stream.

There are also some new missions introduced in the stream, including one where you have to precision swing through a number of connected points throughout the city; as well as an interesting challenge where you have to defuse bombs that are scattered throughout the city, with only a certain amount of time on the clock.

The stream has a lot of action, not to mention some insight from the team behind the game, including creative director Bryan Intihar and community manager James Stevenson. We also got confirmation that, once you beat the game, you’ll be able to change day/night and weather conditions however you see fit. So if you’re into night swinging, have at it.

It’s definitely got us excited, and has us feeling some vibes for the classic Spider-Man games as well. Insomniac Games has the vibe nailed down tight.

Want to get more of your fill from the webslinger? Check out our detailed hands-on impressions for the game, with the demo you can see in the stream above!

Spider-Man will release on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.