Splatoon 3 Fans Praise New Weapon Reveal

Splatoon 3's next season is starting soon, and Nintendo has been slowly revealing more of what to expect. The latest reveal is a new weapon called the S-BLAST '91. As the name implies, this is a new take on the S-BLAST '92, with a different color scheme. The S-BLAST '92 already had a design based on the old Super Scope peripheral, and the S-BLAST '91 has been given a color scheme meant to evoke the Super Nintendo console. The biggest difference is that the Sub and Special Weapons have been changed, giving players Burst Bombs and Booyah Bombs, respectively.

The design for the S-BLAST '91 can be found in the Tweet from Nintendo embedded below.

Ballistics here on Ballistics Friday! We've got a blast from the past in the S-BLAST '91. This weapon asks the question, "What if the S-BLAST '92 looked different?" But it also comes with Burst Bombs and Booyah Bombs to complete an exceptionally explosive loadout. pic.twitter.com/vRdrFZv1Gq — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) November 24, 2023

So far, fans have had a lot of praise to offer for the new weapon. Many players were clearly unhappy with the S-BLAST '92's Sub and Special Weapons, and the S-BLAST '91 rectifies those issues in a major way. Some are even going so far to say that this will become one of the best weapons in Splatoon 3, and an immediate reason to abandon the S-BLAST '92! It will be interesting to see what impact the weapon's addition has on the game, and how frequently we start to see the S-BLAST '91 show up in matches.

Splatoon 3 Chill Season 2023

On December 1st, Chill Season 2023 will begin in Splatoon 3, offering plenty of new content for players to enjoy. In addition to new weapons like the S-Blast '91, there will also be two new stages added. Robo ROM-en is a completely new stage, which takes place in a ramen restaurant. The other new stage is technically an old one, as Bluefin Depot first made its debut in the original Splatoon game. Bluefin Depot takes place in an abandoned coal mine, and was conspicuously absent from Splatoon 2. The stage's return has already led to excitement from fans that played the Wii U game, as well as those that never got a chance to experience it in the first place. Splatoon's popularity has significantly grown since then, with the two follow-up games selling significantly better on Switch.

Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC

While Chill Season is the most immediate thing Splatoon 3 fans have to look forward to, 2024 will also see the release of the second half of the game's Expansion Pass. The Side Order DLC is currently slated to release in spring 2024, and will offer a look at a world where the final Splatfest in Splatoon 2 was won by Team Order, rather than Team Chaos. Off the Hook members Pearl and Marina will have a role to play in the DLC's narrative, though the former looks significantly different than she did in the previous game; she's now a robotic flying head! Readers can find out more about the expansion right here.

