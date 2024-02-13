New Splatoon 3 Season Reveals New Stage, Weapons, Music, and More

A new season will begin in Splatoon 3 on March 1st. The Spring 2024 Fresh Season will add a bunch of new content for players to check out, including a brand-new stage, new main weapons, and more. The majority of the trailer focuses on the new stage, which is called Marlin Airport. The stage is set outside of the airport itself, with the action taking place on the runway! The stage includes an airplane that features Off the Hook members Pearl and Marina painted on the side, and the trailer even offers a glimpse at what the stage will look like during Splatfest competitions.

The trailer for the new Splatoon 3 season can be found below.

Fresh Season Additions

As can be seen in the trailer, Splatoon 3's new season will add two new main weapon options. These will include the Recycled Brella 24 MK 1, and the Douser Dualies FF. As the names imply, these new weapons are from the Brella and Dualies weapon classes. The video also showcases a new Splatfest feature called Fizzbang. Going strictly off the trailer, Fizzbangs look like round Splat Bombs, but when thrown at enemies, they go off like fireworks. Fizzbangs can be seen trailing behind the player as they travel around the stage, and it's going to be very interesting to learn how they're going to work.

Just one stage has been revealed for this season so far, but Salmon Run players can also look forward to the new Bonerattle Arena stage. Last but not least, the new season will also see the debut of the new music track "Shifting Stars," which is performed by a new in-game band named Riot Act. With March 1st just a couple weeks away, we can expect to see a lot more details in the days leading up to release.

Splatoon 3 Side Order

While the trailer mostly focused on the free content players can expect to see next month, it also dedicated some attention to the upcoming Side Order DLC. Releasing on February 22nd, Side Order is the second half of Splatoon 3's paid expansion. The single-player campaign is set in an alternate world where Team Order won in the final Splatoon 2 Splatfest. As a result, everything in the game's world looks overly plain and orderly. The DLC's narrative will put some focus on Pearl and Marina. Previous trailers for the DLC showed Pearl as a disembodied, robotic head, but in the new trailer, we can see Pearl as her familiar self around the 2:17 mark. It's unclear exactly why Pearl is operating the robot, or where Marina might be. However, the DLC will introduce players to a new character named Acht, who seems to know Marina quite well.

What do you think of this new trailer for Splatoon 3's Fresh Season update? Do you plan on checking out the Side Order DLC? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!