Mario vs. Donkey Kong Gets Free Demo on Nintendo Switch

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is coming to Nintendo Switch later this month, and for those still on the fence about the game after reading our hands-on preview, a free demo has now been released. Available on the Switch eShop, the demo allows players to check out four levels from the game's first world. These levels can be experienced in either the game's Classic mode, or the new Casual mode. The demo even includes the new two-player option! Unlike with the demo for Another Code: Recollection, it does not seem that save data for the Mario vs. Donkey Kong demo carries over to the full version.

Originally released on the Game Boy Advance in 2004, Mario vs. Donkey Kong is a game where players must use their puzzle-solving prowess to clear levels. In the game, Donkey Kong has stolen wind-up Mini Mario toys, and Mario is trying to get them back. The first half of each level is a puzzle that requires finding a key and using it to unlock the second half, where the Mini Mario toy can be found. Following the release of the original Mario vs. Donkey Kong, a number of sequels were released on platforms like DS, 3DS, and Wii U.

The Voice of Mario

Those that check out the demo for Mario vs. Donkey Kong will notice a familiar voice for Mario: Charles Martinet. Martinet provided the voice of Mario for decades, but was replaced last year by actor Kevin Afghani. Martinet will continue to work for Nintendo as a "Mario ambassador," but his voice will not appear in new games featuring the character. However, Nintendo did confirm last year that Martinet's voice will still be heard in remakes and remasters of existing games. Mario vs. Donkey Kong fits that criteria, as does Luigi's Mansion 2 HD. For future games, however, it seems we'll be hearing more of Afghani following his role in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong Release Date

Mario vs. Donkey Kong will arrive on Nintendo Switch on February 16th. Following its release, the next major first-party game for Nintendo Switch is Princess Peach: Showtime! which will arrive on March 22nd. At this time, no other Switch first-party games have release dates in 2024. Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door have both been confirmed for 2024, but we don't know when to expect either game. Metroid Prime 4 is also currently in development, but Nintendo has remained quiet about when the game is expected to release.

Nintendo Direct presentations have historically been held in the month of February, and there's a very safe bet that we'll see one this month. As of this writing, no announcement has been made by Nintendo, so fans will just have to wait patiently to see when it gets revealed.

