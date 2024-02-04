Princess Peach: Showtime! Gets First Pre-Order Bonus

Princess Peach: Showtime! is coming to Nintendo Switch next month, giving the character her first starring role in a game in nearly two decades. There's a lot of excitement surrounding the game as a result, and some fans might plan on pre-ordering ahead of launch. The first pre-order bonus for the game has now been revealed, and it's coming from Best Buy. The retailer will offer an acrylic stand featuring Swordfighter Peach, one of the character's transformations in the game. The acrylic stand is somewhat similar to previous pre-order bonuses for games like Sonic Superstars.

An image of the stand was shared on Twitter by @Wario64, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers interested in pre-ordering the game from Best Buy can do so right here.

Princess Peach: Showtime! Transformations

In Princess Peach: Showtime!, the character will have multiple transformations that are used in different segments of the game. As of this writing, Nintendo has revealed six transformations: Ninja Peach, Cowgirl Peach, Detective Peach, Patissiere Peach, Kung Fu Peach, and the Swordfighter Peach that appears on the acrylic stand. Each transformation comes with its own unique abilities that fit each theme. At this time, we don't know if these will be the only Peach variants in the game, or if there are still more to discover.

In Super Princess Peach, the heroine squared off with familiar foes from the Mushroom Kingdom, including Bowser, the Hammer Bros., and Kamek. However, in Princess Peach: Showtime!, players will encounter a new set of villains known as Grape and the Sour Bunch. The princess will have to use her newfound transformation skills to protect the Sparkle Theater from these villains, and will ally with its guardian Stella.

Princess Peach: Showtime! Release Date

Princess Peach: Showtime! is set to release March 22nd, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. While Peach has been playable in countless games over the years (starting with 1988's Super Mario Bros. 2), the character hasn't had her own game since 2005. That's a really long time out of the spotlight, but the timing couldn't be better. Last year saw the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, where Peach played a major role. The movie made billions at the box office, and continues to find a lot of success on Netflix.

At this time, Princess Peach: Showtime! is the last first-party Nintendo Switch game that has a set release date this year. We do know that Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door will both be out in 2024, but not when the games will actually arrive. With a Nintendo Direct likely to happen in the month of February, we should know more about the company's future plans soon!

