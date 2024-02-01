Splatoon 3 Reveals New Splatfest for February

The weekend is a very special time for most people. It's when we recharge our batteries, and get some much needed rest after a long week. It's also when Splatfests take place in Splatoon 3, making it a very appropriate theme for a new competition. Next month, players will be tasked with repping their favorite day of the weekend: Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. The competition will kick off on Friday, February 16th and will run through Sunday, February 18th. As usual, each idol will be backing one of the teams, with Shiver on Team Friday, Frye on Team Saturday, and Big Man on Team Sunday.

The announcement for the event was shared on Twitter by Nintendo and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Everyone knows the weekend is the best part of the week…but which day is best? That's for you to decide in the next #Splatoon3 Splatfest, starting 17/02! pic.twitter.com/P7m5CYm4MD — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) February 1, 2024

The most recent Splatfest in Splatoon 3 was held in January, and asked players how they spend the holidays: with friends, family, or solo. In a surprising upset, Team Solo won it, giving Big Man the first victory of 2024. It's possible football fans could help Big Man continue that streak in February, but a lot of people prefer Fridays and Saturdays.

Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC

The latest Splatfest will arrive just days before the Side Order DLC for Splatoon 3. The second half of the game's expansion is set to drop on Thursday, February 22nd. Side Order is a new single-player campaign that takes place in a world where Team Order won the final Splatfest in Splatoon 2. The result is a world that's overly orderly, where all of the color has been drained from the land. The DLC will see the return of Off the Hook idols Pearl and Marina, though it seems things have drastically changed, as Pearl is now a robotic flying head!

In the DLC, players will be cast in the role of Agent Eight, and they'll have to climb the Spiral of Order as they take out new enemies. In addition to Pearl playing a role, players will also be introduced to a new character named Acht, who apparently has a history with Marina. Details on the story are slim at this time, but we should have a lot more details in the next few weeks!

Splatoon 3 My Nintendo Freebies

To celebrate the impending release of Splatoon 3's Side Order DLC, My Nintendo has been restocked with free physical items that can be claimed using Platinum Points. For 800 points, Splatoon fans can snag a Splatsville Shopping Bag, which is covered in logos and iconography from the series. For 400 points, there's also a sticker set available to claim. The set comes in three sheets with 49 stickers in total. Readers interested in claiming either of these free rewards can do so at the My Nintendo store right here.

Are you excited for this new Splatfest in Splatoon 3? Which team do you plan on repping this month? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!