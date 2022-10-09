Splatoon 3 Gets an Awesome Google Easter Egg

Splatoon 3 released on Nintendo Switch last month, and Google is celebrating with a very cool Easter egg. Fans that use Google to look up any game in the series will find three small splatters of paint on the right hand side of their screen (on mobile or on desktop). In a fitting tribute to the franchise, users that click on the splatter will gain the ability to cover the screen in all three paint colors. It's a really neat tribute to the series, and one that Splatoon fans should have fun messing around with!

Compared to Mario, Zelda, and even Animal Crossing, Splatoon is a relatively new series for Nintendo. The first game released on Wii U in 2015, while Splatoon 2 debuted just a few months after the launch of the Nintendo Switch in 2017. In just seven years, Splatoon has become a worldwide success for Nintendo; Splatoon 3 is now the fastest-selling game of all-time in Japan, where the game sold 3.45 million copies in its first three days on the market. Additional sales figures have not been revealed, but clearly the game is off to a very strong start!

Like the previous two games in the series, Splatoon 3 is an online multiplayer shooter. Unlike other games in the genre, Splatoon puts a bigger emphasis on covering the ground in colored paint using a variety of weapons. While players can "splat" their opponents by covering them in paint, it's far more important to cover the ground instead. While these competitions are usually between two color teams, Splatoon 3 introduced Tri Color Turf Wars, in which three teams go head-to-head-to-head. With its three colors covering the screen, the new Google Easter egg is a fitting tribute to Splatoon in general, but also this mode in particular!

Splatoon 3 is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

