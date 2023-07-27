Splatoon 3 Reveals New Multiplayer Feature

A new Tournament Manager feature has been revealed for Splatoon 3 on Nintendo Switch. As its name implies, the Tournament Manager will allow players to "create and manage tournaments on demand" through the game and the SplatNet 3 service. As of this writing, details are extremely limited, and no release window has been revealed. While Splatoon 3's official website has laid out some plans for the feature, the developers have noted that these inclusions could be subject to change. These include:

Tournament-bracket creation and round-progression support.

Automatic generation of Private Battle rooms used for tournament play.

Automatic reporting of match results.

A Tournament Manager feature could be a really useful addition to the game! Splatoon 3 has a dedicated following, and giving players the tools to create their own tournaments could be a great way to extend the life of the game while keeping people invested and competitive. Given the passion that Splatfests tend to bring out, it wouldn't be hard to imagine private tournaments seeing a lot of interest. Players could potentially limit tournaments to their own friend groups, or try to build up a community online and find other players passionate about the series. The feature's success will depend on how fleshed out it is, and how easy it ends up being to use. At the very least, this all sounds pretty promising!

While the Tournament Manager feature will give players another multiplayer option, Splatoon 3 will also be getting more single-player content later in the year. The game's DLC will include a new single-player campaign called Side Order. From what's been revealed thus far, the campaign seems to be a "what if" scenario about what would have happened if Order had beaten Chaos in the final Splatoon 2 Splatfest. The DLC for Splatoon 3 is being released in two waves. The first was already made available, and gave players access to a hub based on the original Splatoon. The second wave (which features Side Order) is set to arrive sometime this year.

Are you looking forward to this new feature for Splatoon 3? Is this something you would use? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: OatmealDome]