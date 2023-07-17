Splatoon 3 Reveals Ice Cream Splatfest Results

Over the last two days, Splatoon 3 players have participated in a Splatfest centered around different ice cream flavors. Nintendo Switch users were tasked with choosing between Vanilla, Strawberry, and Mint Chip. The results are now in, and it seems that Team Vanilla took home the final win! Things looked good early on for the team, as they held a slim lead at the halfway point, with 33.94%. In the end, Team Vanilla received 7 points from most sneak peek, 8 points from most votes(at 55.04%), and 30 points for Clout with a grand total of 45 points.

As with every Splatfest held so far, each of the game’s idols chose a side in the contest. This time around, Shiver represented Team Vanilla, while Frye and Big Man were Team Strawberry and Team Mint Chip, respectively. Shiver was also the idol that selected Team Power during May’s Zelda-themed Splatfest, and Team Nessie in April, so that’s three wins in a row! It remains to be seen how long this streak will continue, but Shiver is clearly doing the best out of the members of Deep Cut at the moment!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, Nintendo has not made any kind of announcement about the next Splatfest just yet. Splatoon 3 fans should have plenty to keep themselves occupied in the meantime, both through the game’s regular online modes, as well as through Challenges. A new Challenge will actually begin today at 7 p.m. PT, with a theme of “Art Battle for the Ages.” The theme will pit rollers against brushes. The schedule for the Challenge will be:

July 16th: 7 p.m. PT to 9 p.m. PT

July 17th: 3 a.m. PT to 5 a.m. PT

July 17th: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT



The limited time nature of these Challenges has proven a bit frustrating for players, but it has added a unique new addition to Splatoon 3. Hopefully Nintendo will offer greater openings for future Challenges!

Which team did you support in the Splatfest this weekend? Do you plan to participate in the Art Battle for the Ages Challenge? Let us know in the comments or sharedirectly onTwitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!