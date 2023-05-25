Splatoon Fans Trash PlayStation "Rip-Off"

During yesterday's PlayStation Showcase, a lot of new games were revealed for PlayStation 5, including a new title from Square Enix. The game is called Foamstars and it's a multiplayer game that involves covering a map in your team's colored foam. If that premise sounds slightly familiar, many Splatoon fans seemed to think that, as well. Across social media, many people called out the similarities, calling the PS5 game everything from a "knock-off" to "Splatoon at home." It's probably not the reaction Square Enix was hoping for.

Of course, it's not all that surprising that publishers would look to Nintendo's series for inspiration. Splatoon has been one of Nintendo's most successful new IPs since making its debut back in 2015. The three games in the series have sold more than 25 million copies worldwide, and the latest, Splatoon 3, became the fastest-selling game of all-time in Japan, beating a record set by Pokemon Black and White. It's far too early to tell if Foamstars will be able to replicate that success on PlayStation platforms, but it's easy to see why Square Enix might try!

Keep reading to see what Splatoon fans are saying about Foamstars!