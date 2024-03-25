Splatoon 3 Reveals Music Splatfest Results

Another Splatfest has come and passed, and with the ink all dried, Nintendo has revealed the winner of the most recent Splatoon 3 competition. This time around, there was a music theme, and at halftime, Team Keyboard had a bit of a lead with 35.27% compared to Team Drum's 32.42% and Team Guitar's 32.31%. Now, the final results have been tallied! Team Drum got 90 points for most conch shells, while Team Keyboard got 45 points. Team Guitar got 70 points for most votes, and Team Keyboard also got 35 points for votes. In terms of clout, Team Drums got 90 points for Tri-Color battles, while Team Guitar got 60 points for Open Battles and 60 for Pro Battles. However, Team Keyboard got 120 points for Open Battles, 120 points for Pro Battles, and 180 points for Tri-Color Battles for a grand total of 500 points. That means Team Keyboard is the overall winner!

Splatoon 3's Next Splatfest

At this time, Nintendo has not announced what the next Splatfest theme will be, so fans will just have to enjoy the rest of the game's content in the meantime. It remains to be seen whether we'll get an event in April, but Nintendo tends to stick to a near-monthly format. This weekend's Splatfest was the third so far of 2024, with previous events held in January and February. Hopefully the developers won't keep fans waiting too long for more info!

While we can probably expect a few more Splatfests, there have been some hints that content in Splatoon 3 is starting to wind down. The start of Fresh Season saw Bonerattle Arena released in Salmon Run, and Nintendo has confirmed this will be the last new map for the mode. There's been nothing to suggest that we won't continue to see new maps and weapons in the main game, but it's possible development is starting to shift to the next series entry.

Splatoon 4 on Nintendo Switch 2

With a new Nintendo system reportedly coming later this year or in early 2025, it will be interesting to see how long the company plans to keep supporting Splatoon 3. Splatoon has quickly become one of Nintendo's biggest franchises, and if a new system truly is coming, it seems like a safe bet a new series entry won't be far behind. Splatoon 2 was released just four months after the original Switch, and that says a lot about how invested Nintendo is in the series. Given that, Splatoon 4 could easily see a release next year.

This doesn't mean that Splatoon 3's servers will suddenly shut down; after all, Splatoon 2 continues to remain playable. However, we could be heading towards the final Splatfest competition over the next few months. In the last two games, the final Splatfest competitions have set up the events that take place in the following game's narrative. Splatoon 2's Order vs. Chaos Splatfest not only inspired Splatoon 3's Splatlands location, it also played a role in the recently released Side Order DLC. As such, the final Splatfest for Splatoon 3 could offer a few hints for the next game in the series.

Did your team win the Splatfest this time? Do you think content will come to an end soon in Splatoon 3? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!