Splatoon 3 Reveals First Splatfest of 2024

The holiday season is here, and many people spend this time of year with their friends or family, but there are a lot of others that prefer to have that time to themselves. Whatever your personal preference is, the next Splatfest will allow you to defend it. The Splatoon 3 event will be held on January 12th at 4 p.m. PT and will last through January 14th. Voting begins on January 5th, which is pretty perfect if you think about it; depending on how the holidays go, some people might have a different preference by that point!

Nintendo's art for the new Splatfest competition can be found below.

As usual, each option in the Splatfest will be associated with a member of Deep Cut. Shiver will be on Team Friends, Frye will be on Team Family, and Big Man will be on Team Solo. Big Man preferring to spend the holidays alone seems a bit out-of-character, and that would seem to be a better fit for Frye. In fact, Shiver and Frye would probably argue that Big Man has too many friends, considering how they felt about him cutting a song with Callie and Marie. It's possible the guy just likes to have a little time to unwind by himself around the holidays, and that's perfectly okay!

Big Man's Big Betrayal

Big Betrayal was a song that debuted in Splatoon 3 during Drizzle Season 2023. The song was about Shiver and Frye's feelings following their discovery that Big Man had a secret solo project called Ian BGM. Ian BGM cut a song called Liquid Sunshine with the Squid Sisters Callie and Marie, leading to a falling out between the members of Deep Cut. The whole thing was an interesting part of the game's lore, and it also resulted in one of the best new songs added to Splatoon 3!

Splatoon 3 in 2024

Nintendo is kicking off 2024 with a Splatfest, and it seems like Splatoon 3 fans should have a lot to look forward to next year. The game's Side Order DLC will be arriving in Spring as the second half of the game's paid expansion pass. Side Order will offer a new single-player adventure set in a world where Team Order won the final Splatfest in Splatoon 2. We don't have a lot of details about the DLC just yet, but we do know that Pearl and Marina will have a role to play. There are also rumors that two new Splatoon amiibo will be released next year. That wouldn't be too surprising considering that there were also amiibo based on Splatoon 2's DLC, but Nintendo has yet to officially confirm their existence. If we really are getting new Splatoon amiibo, we should know sometime early next year.

