Splatoon 3 Reveals February Splatfest Winner

The second Splatfest of 2024 took place this weekend, and the theme this time had to do with the weekend itself! Splatoon 3 players had to choose their favorite day, with each team representing Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. At halftime, Team Sunday had a slight lead, with 33.86%, compared to 33.39% for Team Friday, and 32.75% for Team Saturday. Tonight, the final results were tallied, and Team Saturday got 7 points for most conch shells and 8 points for most votes (at 66.57%). Meanwhile, Team Sunday got 18 points for Tricolor Battles while Team Friday got 12 points for Open Battles and another 12 for Pro Battles. That means Team Friday is the overall winner!

At this time, Nintendo has not revealed when the next Splatfest will take place, or what the theme will be. Hopefully fans won't be kept waiting too long, and players will get another chance to settle another of life's greatest questions.

Splatoon 3 in March

This month's Splatfest might have come to an end, but series fans will have a lot to celebrate in just a few short days. Splatoon 3's Fresh Season will kick-off on March 1st, adding a bunch of new content, including new weapons, new avatar options, and a brand-new stage. Nintendo revealed a trailer for the new season a few days ago, and additional details have emerged since then. The Douser Dualies are a new weapon in the Dualies weapon class, and they feature a longer rolling distance, but with the trade-off being that it can only be used once. There's also the Recycle Brella 24 Mk 1, which is part of the Brella class. The weapon has a lower shot spread, which Nintendo says will make it easier to hit targets at a greater distance. The Recycle Brella 24 Mk1 has weaker shield durability, but on the plus side, it doesn't take a long time to recharge!

The End of Salmon Run

In the video for Splatoon 3's new season, Nintendo revealed Bonerattle Arena, a new map coming to the game's Salmon Run mode. In a follow-up post on Twitter, Nintendo has now revealed that this will be "the final map for Salmon Run." Reception to the map's design has been overwhelmingly positive, but many fans have expressed their disappointment that things are winding down. Nintendo did not elaborate why the mode won't be seeing new maps, but it's already leading to speculation that content will start winding down for the game. That's all just speculation right now, but if a new Nintendo system is going to release in 2024 or early 2025, as rumors have suggested, it seems likely a new Splatoon won't be far behind. The series has been one of Nintendo's most successful new franchises of the last decade, and a new Splatoon in the system's first year would seem like a no-brainer.

