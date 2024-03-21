Many Mario Fans Will Miss Out on Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door's Best Preorder Bonus

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is coming to Nintendo Switch in May, and when it arrives, it will be the end of a long wait for fans that have desperately wanted to see a new release. So far, retailers in North America have been quiet about their plans for the game, and probably won't say anything until the release date gets a little closer. However, European retailers have wasted no time revealing some preorder bonuses, and the best one yet has now been unveiled. The official Nintendo of Europe store is offering a "buildable battle stage."

The stage features Mario alongside one of his partners in the game, Goombella. There are also enemies he can do battle with, as well as an audience that can watch. The whole thing is modeled after the turn-based battle screen in the game, and it's made with "plastic foam with paper render printing." The diorama is really cool, and it's sure to be a must-have item. An image can be found below, and European readers interested in pre-ordering it can do so right here.

(Photo: Nintendo)

It's possible the buildable battle stage will end up coming to North America, but not at all guaranteed. The Switch era has seen plenty of fun extras that have remained stranded in Europe or Japan. When The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening got a remake on Switch, Europe got a special edition that included a SteelBook that mimicked the original Game Boy. If fans wanted one, they were forced to import it. That could very well be the same case for this diorama.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Release Date

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on May 23rd. That's about two months shy of the game's 20th anniversary, as it originally released on Nintendo GameCube in 2004. While many fans have been underwhelmed with the Paper Mario games since then, The Thousand-Year Door is one of the most beloved Mario games ever made, and often ranks high on the list of best GameCube games. When it comes to Nintendo Switch, the game will also have what Nintendo describes as "new gameplay features," though those have yet to be revealed.

Other Paper Mario Games on Switch

While Switch fans have to wait about two more months for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, they can play some other games in the series to kill time. The original Paper Mario is currently available through Nintendo Switch Online's N64 app, while Paper Mario: The Origami King is available through the eShop or physical retailers. Last but not least, there's the remake of Super Mario RPG. Technically speaking, Super Mario RPG is separate from the Paper Mario series, but the original Paper Mario was initially conceived as a sequel to the SNES game, so there is a bit of a connection!

Are you planning to check out Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door? Are you jealous of this purchase incentive?