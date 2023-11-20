Splatoon 3 Reveals November Splatfest Winner

This weekend, Splatoon 3 held a new Splatfest competition that tasked players with representing their go-to greeting: handshake, fistbumps, or hugs. The competition came to a conclusion earlier tonight, and the results are now in. The winner is Team Handshake! Fistbump had an early lead with 35.01% in the Sneak Peek results, and an edge in the Halftime Report at 34.60%. It seems the team was unable to hang on to the lead and bring home the win. This was a very close one, as Team Fistbump had 7 points from the Sneak Peek, 8 points for most votes (at 47.91%), and 12 points for Clout for Open battles with a grand total of 27 points. However, Team Handshake got 12 points for Pro battles and 18 points for Tricolor battles, winning by an overall score of 30 to 27!

This month's Splatfest marked a major change from previous competitions, as the Splatoon 3 players in different regions were given different themes. North America, Europe, and Japan all participated in the go-to greeting competition, while players in Japan had an entirely different theme. It remains to be seen whether we'll see different regional themes again in the future, or if this was simply a one-off. Ahead of the Splatfest, some players had actually predicted that splitting up these regions might have an impact on the voting. It's hard to say for sure, as Shiver's pick was a lot less popular than Frye's team, but Team Handshake got the win regardless.

Chill Season 2023

On December 1st, Splatoon 3 players will have a new season of the game to look forward to. Chill Season 2023 will see the addition of two new stages: Robo ROM-en and Bluefin Depot. Bluefin Depot is actually a returning stage, having first appeared in the original Splatoon on Wii U. The new season will also see the arrival of several new weapons, as well as a new Special Weapon, the Splattercolor Screen. Players can also look forward to several new pieces of Gear to decorate their avatar. A trailer for the new season can be found below.

Splatoon 3 Challenges

While this month's Splatfest has already taken place, players will have other things to look forward to in November. The Modded Rainmaker Testfire is coming back, giving players a chance to take part if they missed out previously. Dates and times for the Challenge can be found below.

November 22nd- 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. PT

November 23rd- 2 a.m. through 4 a.m. PT

November 23rd- 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. PT

In addition, a Rainmaker Challenge will take place during the following times:

November 24th- 8 p.m. through 10 p.m. PT

November 25th- 4 a.m. through 6 a.m. PT

November 25th- 12 p.m. through 2 p.m. PT

