Splatoon 3 Reveals November Splatfest Theme

Just a few weeks after the most recent Splatfest, Nintendo has announced a new event for Splatoon 3. This time around, Nintendo Switch users are tasked with representing their go-to greeting, with the options being handshake, fistbump, and hug. The event will begin on November 17th at 4 p.m. PT and will run through November 19th at 4 p.m. PT. As is always the case, each member of Deep Cut will be representing a different option, with Shiver on Team Handshake, Frye on Team Fistbump, and Big Man on Team Hug.

Splatfests in 2023

Interestingly enough, next week's Splatfest theme will be different from the one being held in Japan! The go-to greeting theme will be the same in North America, Europe, and Australia, but players in Japan will have a theme centered around different names for a dessert. In previous Splatoon games, it wasn't unusual for different regions to have their own Splatfest theme, but this marks the first time since Splatoon 3's release that one region will be competing in something different!

It will be interesting to see what impact this might have on the overall results. In 2023, we've seen Team Shiver dominating the vast majority of Splatfests, as fans of the character have overwhelmingly supported the idol's picks. After winning five Splatfests in a row, Shiver's team was finally taken down in the October Splatfest, with Big Man's pick getting the win. With one region having a completely different Splatfest, it will be interesting to see what kind of impact it has on the dynamic we've seen play out most of this year.

Splatoon 3 Amiibo

November 17th was already a notable day for Splatoon 3 fans, as it will see the release of three new amiibo based on the Nintendo Switch game. Next week will see the release of figures based on Shiver, Frye, and Big Man. The Splatoon games have seen huge amiibo support over the years, and the idols of each game have been made in the past, including Callie and Marie from the original Splatoon, and Pearl and Marina from Splatoon 2. It was only a matter of time before the members of Deep Cut received a similar treatment, and it's a safe bet these will prove pretty popular, as a result.

Like the rest of the Splatoon amiibo, Shiver, Frye, and Big Man can be used to unlock exclusive gear. The gear in question is all based on the corresponding idol, so players can basically dress up their player as Shiver, Frye, or Big Man! Players will also be able to scan the figures to take in-game pictures of their character with the idols. The three figures will be sold separately.

