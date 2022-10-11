Splatoon 3 is Already a Massive Sales Success

Splatoon 3 has only been available for a few weeks now, but the game is already a huge hit on Nintendo Switch. According to reporting from Famitsu (via GamesIndustry.biz), the game sold 2.7 million physical copies in Japan during the month of September. Since a grand total of 3.9 million physical games were sold in the region that month, that means Splatoon 3 accounted for a stunning 69% of that overall figure during that period!

Nintendo previously revealed that Splatoon 3 sold a total of 3.45 million copies in Japan within its first three days, but that number accounted for a mix of physical and digital. That figure made it the region's fastest-selling video game ever, surpassing a previous record held by Pokemon Black and White. The fact that Splatoon managed to dethrone a series as big as Pokemon is surprising to say the least, and the record is a testament to the continued popularity of the series in Japan. Unfortunately, sales figures for the game in North America have not been revealed just yet, but it will be interesting to see how Splatoon 3 performs throughout the rest of the world.

The Splatoon franchise first appeared on Wii U in 2015. While the console was an overall failure for the company, the original Splatoon was a major highlight, managing to sell 4.95 million copies on a system that only sold 13.56 million units. The Nintendo Switch has been far more successful than the Wii U, and sales figures for Splatoon's sequels have reflected that popularity. Earlier this year, Nintendo revealed that Splatoon 2 has sold 13.30 million copies. It remains to be seen whether Splatoon 3 will manage to find nearly as much success, but the game is certainly off to a good start after just a few short weeks!

Splatoon 3 is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you picked up Splatoon 3 on Nintendo Switch yet? Are you surprised the game is doing so well? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!