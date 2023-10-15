Splatoon 3 Announces Splatoween Celebration and Splatfest

Splatoon 3 will once again celebrate the Halloween season, and players can look forward to a brand-new Splatfest in the days leading up to the holiday. The new Splatfest will begin on October 27th at 5 p.m. PT and will run through October 29th at 5 p.m. PT. The theme this time around will be "which would be the best friend," with the three options being a zombie, a skeleton, or a ghost! As usual, each of the idols will have a preference, with Shiver on Team Zombie, Frye on Team Skeleton, and Big Man on Team Ghost.

While the Splatfest itself would be cause for celebration, the game's developers are going all out to celebrate the Halloween season. Players can expect to see Splatsville decorated in plenty of black and orange, and the members of Deep Cut will all be in costume (including Big Man dressed as a Big Ghost). Players that have purchased the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass will be excited to hear that Inkopolis is also getting a Halloween redesign, with Callie and Marie rocking pumpkin-themed outfits.

Halloween Avatar Items

A big part of the fun of Halloween revolves around dressing up. Players that want to wear some spooky designs during the Splatfest will be happy to know that some new avatar options are on the way. These will include Undead Head (mummy), Swim Reaper (kraken), The Plankton Walker (pirate hat), and Bleak Beak (plague doctor mask). Players hoping to dress-up will be able to get these items through the Splatoon 3 channel in the News section on the Nintendo Switch system.

This year marks the second ever Splatoween, with the first event being held in 2021 in Splatoon 2. During that event, players could similarly get the following Hallween-themed avatar items: Kyonshi Hat, Li'l Devil Horns, Hockey Mask, and Anglerfish Mask. Unfortunately, none of those items have made the jump over to Splatoon 3, and it does not seem that any of them will be returning as part of this year's Splatoween. That has come as something of a disappointment for players, as many have noted on social media that they'd like to see the Li'l Devil Horns back. Personally, I used the Hockey Mask quite a bit and wouldn't mind seeing that one back!

2023 Splatfests

The most-recent Splatfest tasked players with choosing the member of Deep Cut that would make the best leader. That competition was won by Team Shiver, who has become something of a favorite among Splatoon 3 players. In fact, the character has been dominating in all of her picks this year, choosing the victor in the last five Splatfest competitions. It's a staggering number, and it will be interesting to see if Shiver's Team Zombie will similarly win Splatoween. Frankly, a zombie seems like a terrible friend, but that will be up to the players to decide.

