Splatoon 3 Reveals Deep Cut Splatfest Results

This weekend, Splatoon 3 hosted a new Splatfest centered around the three individual members of Deep Cut: Shiver, Frye, and Big Man. The theme tasked players with choosing which of the idols would make the best leader, and now the results are in: Team Shiver took home the win! At halftime, Team Shiver had a slight edge (33.80%) compared to Team Frye (33.11%) and Team Big Man (33.09%). It seems Shiver was able to hold on to that lead, receiving 8 points from most votes (at 55.18%), and 30 points for Clout (12 points for Open and 18 points for Tricolor Battle) with a grand total of 38 points.

2023 Splatfests

Splatoon 3's Splatfests have been lopsided over the last few months. In each Splatfest, one of the idols will pick a side. In the first two Splatoon games, there were just two idols and two choices (Callie and Marie in Splatoon and Pearl and Marina in Splatoon 2). That changed for Splatoon 3, and Team Shiver has been on a huge tear throughout 2023, winning the last five Splatfests in a row. A lot of times, players will make their choice based on what their favorite idol picks, and Shiver has clearly become a fan favorite. That led to a lot of concern that Shiver would easily dominate this week's Splatfest, and it seems that's exactly what happened. It remains to be seen what the next Splatfest theme will be, but hopefully things won't remain lopsided for too much longer!

Splatoon 3 Side Order

Splatoon 3's Drizzle Season just started earlier this month, giving players a chance to check out new weapons, new maps, and more. All of that content was free, but players willing to spend extra will get a chance to discover even more when the game's Side Order DLC releases. Side Order is the second half of Splatoon 3's Expansion Pass. The first half of the Expansion Pass gave players a chance to visit Inkopolis, the hub world from the original Splatoon on Wii U. The second half is a bit more significant, as it will contain new story content.

The final Splatfest in Splatoon 2 set up the narrative for Splatoon 3, with players forced to choose between Chaos and Order. Chaos won, but Side Order will give players a chance to see what might have happened if Order had won. Details have been very slim thus far, but players can expect to see Pearl and Marina playing a role, and gameplay that's "completely new and different." A release date for the second half of the expansion has not been revealed, but it's slated to release this year, so we should have more details in the near future.

