Munchkin: SpongeBob SquarePants Revealed

If you had to list two franchises that are beloved by fans, you would need to include both SpongeBob SquarePants and Munchkin in that elite list. Now the two are crossing over thanks to Steve Jackson Games and The Op in Munchkin: SpongeBob SquarePants. The game brings everyone's favorite yellow sponge from Bikini Bottom to the tongue-in-cheek world of Munchkin, and both franchises share a similar sense of humor, so it should be quite entertaining. The first player to stomp on your frenemies and beat them to level 10 wins, and the game is set to hit stores on July 10th. You can pre-order it right here.

You can play as SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Squidward Tentacles, Mr. Krabs, Sandy Cheeks, and Pearl Krabs as you attempt to gather the items you need and make your way towards the epic treasure using your special abilities, and you'll need them.

(Photo: The Op)

That's because you'll be facing down opponents such as Sheldon J. Plankton and Captain Starfish, though you will also have to worry about Curse cards too. If you pull a Curse card, you might end up drawing Smelly Smell or Undercook the Patty. Smelly Smell will make you lose your allies, while Undercook the Patty renders you in a helpless holding pattern until you can level up.

Those allies include characters like Fred and Larry the Lobster, and along the way you can find handy items like the Magic Conch Shell and King Neptune's Trident, and making the most of those items will go a long way in leading you to the treasure and to ultimate victory.

Munchkin: SpongeBob SquarePants accommodates 3 to 6 players, and will retail for $24.99. You can check out the official description for the game below.

"Immerse yourself in the whimsical worlds of Bikini Bottom mixed with Steve Jackson Games’ classic role-playing card game Munchkin! Play as your favorite SpongeBob SquarePants character and equip yourself with Items such as Krusty Krab Hat and Allies like Gary the Snail to defeat monsters and win an underwater race to Level 10!"

Munchkin: SpongeBob SquarePants hits stores on July 20th.

Will you be picking up the game SpongeBob SquarePants fans? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!