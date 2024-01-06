New Spyro Tease Has Fans Excited for 2024

It has been six years since the release of Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and much longer since the last new installment in the series. There hasn't been a proper new Spyro the Dragon game since 2008's The Legend of Spyro: Dawn of the Dragon. Suffice to say, fans of the purple dragon aren't just hungry for something new, but starving. While there's considerable demand, and while Spyro Reignited Trilogy sold very well, Activision Blizzard has done nothing with series. It looks like this could be about to change though.

Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, the official Spyro account tweeted "2024 Motto" accompanied by an image of Spyro with the text, "You gotta believe." As you would expect, fans of the mascot platformer have taken this to be a tease because, well, on the surface this is what it appears to be. Whether it's a tease that a new game is going to be revealed or released in 2024, who knows, but it appears to be a tease that something is happening this year.

Of course, it is possible there is nothing to this tweet, but that would be a cruel thing to do Spyro fans, who, as noted, are desperate for something to be done with the franchise. More than this, it comes on the back of another tweet that caught the attention of fans of the purple dragon a few weeks ago. The tweet teased the "latest experiments in Unreal Engine 5" from developer Toys for Bob, the team behind Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Obviously, if you connect the two tweets, it could point to a new Spyro game being made in the fancy new Unreal Engine 5.

We took some time out to get together and share our latest experiments in UE5 – it was a full day of excellent presentations with plenty of learnings and fresh ideas for the new year!! 👩‍🎓 📚 #LifeAtTFB pic.twitter.com/RKEz8vsRrw — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) December 18, 2023

For now, all we have is speculation. What is worth noting is that with Xbox's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it's possible if a new game in the franchise in the works, it's in the works as an Xbox console exclusive, despite the series' heritage being connected to PlayStation.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no follow-up to the first tweet. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accoridngly.