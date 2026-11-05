Square Enix Boss Drops New Hint at Final Fantasy 6 Remake

Square Enix has given fans another reason to hope that Final Fantasy 6 could eventually receive a full remake. With the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy approaching its conclusion, questions surrounding the publisher’s next major remake have players wondering what the project will be and its scope. Square Enix has not made any clear announcements, but brand manager Yoshinori Kitase may have given fans a hint toward what could be considered. Apparently, the demand for a Final Fantasy 6 remake extends beyond the franchise’s dedicated fanbase, as several developers at Square Enix want to see the beloved and classic RPG return.

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The possibility of revisiting Final Fantasy 6 with modern graphics, quality-of-life features, and expanded storytelling is incredibly exciting. The original remains one of the best entries in the series, featuring an unforgettable cast, an ambitious narrative, and one of gaming’s greatest villains in Kefka. Unlike other games in the series, it features an ensemble cast, foregoing the typical choice of revolving around a central protagonist. Seeing Terra, Celes, Locke, and the rest of the cast brought to life with modern hardware would be a treat for fans. That said, fans should not take this as confirmation that an extensive Final Fantasy 6 remake is in the works.

Final Fantasy 6 Remake Has Support Within Square Enix

Speaking with IGN, Kitase discussed the future of Square Enix and whether another classic Final Fantasy game could receive the same treatment as Final Fantasy 7. While he expressed little interest in jumping into another remake immediately, he shared that Final Fantasy 6 remains one of the most popular requests. According to Kitase, there is a large portion of Square Enix developers who are also in support of remaking Final Fantasy 6, showing just how popular the game is.

Unfortunately, Kitase also suggested that Square Enix’s immediate priorities lie elsewhere. Having spent years overseeing the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, he explained that he currently wants to focus on creating new games rather than revisiting another classic. He further stated that Square Enix was more interested in new projects, while not outright stating that future remakes are off the table. Square Enix could easily release new titles and then return to a massive remake shortly after.

That said, Kitase is not the only individual capable of directing and leading a Final Fantasy 6 remake. Square could easily appoint another to handle this project while still having other projects ongoing. It would be fantastic to see this come true, as would the rumored Final Fantasy 9 remake. Until Square Enix officially commits, fans will have to continue speculating what the future holds after Final Fantasy 7: Revelation releases next year, in 2027, to complete one of the most ambitious remakes in history.