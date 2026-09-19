Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Director Shares New Details on the Game’s Post-Release DLC

Square Enix’s remake project for Final Fantasy VII is nearing its conclusion with the upcoming release of Final Fantasy VII: Revelation. It is shaping up to be the most ambitious remake in history, and fans will experience the finale of one of gaming’s greatest games in April of 2027. But fans are naturally curious about what comes after, specifically with DLC. Final Fantasy VII: Remake received DLC through Intergrade, but the same is not true for Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. This leaves Revelation’s post-launch fate up in the air, but a recent comment from the project’s director has given fans a hint.

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Director Naoki Hamaguchi has revealed new details about the game’s post-release DLC, including two story expansions centered on Sephiroth and Vincent. While fans have plenty of questions about the characters’ roles, Hamaguchi is keeping one major detail secret: when these stories take place. The upcoming expansions could revisit familiar events, explore previously unseen chapters, or introduce new perspectives on the Final Fantasy VII timeline. For longtime fans, the DLC could give insight into the game’s most interesting characters.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation DLC Will Explore Sephiroth and Vincent

Speaking to VGC, Final Fantasy VII: Revelation director Naoki Hamaguchi explained that the upcoming DLC will follow a similar approach to Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade’s Episode Intermission. Rather than treating the expansions as simple additions to the main adventure, Square Enix wants to explore its characters in greater depth.

“It’s best to imagine the DLC like what we did with Intermission: digging deeper into the characters of Vincent and Sephiroth,” Hamaguchi said.

The comparison should excite fans, because it means the story for Final Fantasy VII: Revelation will be complete and wrap up the remake trilogy but still offer deeper perspectives into the world and its characters. Playing as Yuffie Kisaragi in her own playable story was widely beloved by fans, and the same is almost guaranteed to be true of Sephiroth and Vincent.

The first expansion, Sephiroth, could explore the legendary Soldier’s past, his time working for Shinra, or events occurring alongside the main trilogy. Sephiroth’s history offers several possibilities, including his early career and the experiences that shaped his relationship with Cloud Strife. We have a small glimpse into that life, but the DLC could go even deeper.

Vincent’s expansion, Vincent & the Turks, is more telling. The title connects the former Turk to the organization he once served, potentially opening the door to stories set before the original Final Fantasy VII. However, Hamaguchi has not confirmed whether the expansion is a prequel, and we may see Vincent working with the Turks as they are now at the end of Final Fantasy VII.

For now, Square Enix is keeping the details under wraps. Final Fantasy VII: Revelation is scheduled to launch in April 2027, with the two DLC expansions planned for Winter 2027 through Spring 2028. More information will likely be released after the game’s launch, providing further clarity into what fans can expect.