Next Final Fantasy Remake Should Be One of the Series’ Most Overlooked Games

Few video game franchises carry the weight of Final Fantasy. For more than three decades, the series has helped define the role-playing genre, shaping how stories are told and how combat systems evolve. Every generation has its clear number one, the game that players remember exactly where they were when they saw the credits roll. For many, this is Final Fantasy VII or Final Fantasy VI. But there is another game in the series that has been overlooked time and time again.

The spotlight has rarely shone on Final Fantasy V. It remains one of the most criminally underrated games in the series. I can’t think of a single person who would claim it as their favorite, and while it is not mine, it is one that I thoroughly enjoyed. But it has seen a resurgence thanks to the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, yet I think it deserves a proper glow-up and should be the next Final Fantasy remake.

Final Fantasy V Deserves More Love

I first played Final Fantasy V after already having played VII, IX, and VI, and it felt like discovering a secret chapter of the series. None of my friends discussed it, and I rarely saw conversations online about it. But what I played completely surprised me. It had a tone that balanced lighter moments with its dark narrative, playful characters, and deep gameplay. For me, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster served as a way to rediscover why I loved the series so much, and part of that was playing Final Fantasy V.

When it originally launched on the Super Famicom in 1992, it introduced one of the greatest and most flexible job systems the franchise has ever seen. Players could mix and match abilities, creating wildly different party compositions that encouraged experimentation. Unlocking a new job felt meaningful, not just because of raw power, but because of how it changed strategy. A Knight with White Magic or a Ninja with spellcasting abilities created moments of discovery that modern RPGs still chase.

Narratively, Final Fantasy V is often labeled as simplistic and dismissed, which is unfair. While it lacks the overt melodrama of later entries, its story grows steadily more serious. Themes of legacy, sacrifice, and responsibility emerge organically. Characters like Galuf stand among the series’ most impactful figures, and the game’s emotional beats land perfectly. A remake could finally give these moments the presentation they deserve without sacrificing the charm that defines the original.

Final Fantasy VI & VII Completely Overshadowed It

Timing is everything, and Final Fantasy V suffered from unfortunate placement in the series timeline. It followed Final Fantasy IV, which revolutionized storytelling in RPGs, and preceded Final Fantasy VI, widely regarded as one of the greatest games ever made. Internationally, the problem was worse. Final Fantasy V did not officially release outside Japan until years later, arriving after Final Fantasy VII had already redefined the franchise globally.

As a result, many players skipped it, especially in the West. After seeing what both Final Fantasy VI and Final Fantasy VII offered, there wasn’t much appeal to returning to an older game like Final Fantasy V. Even now, it is still overshadowed as discussion about what Final Fantasy deserves a remake usually says other titles like VI and IX. The attention they receive only deepens the neglect of V. Its systems influenced countless RPGs, yet it rarely gets credit for laying that groundwork.

A modern remake could finally reframe its legacy. With contemporary visuals, voice acting, and quality of life updates, Final Fantasy V could stand on equal footing with its more famous siblings rather than being remembered as the game in between. Such a remake could finally bring it out of the shadows and see it step into the spotlight for the first time.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Proved Its Value

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection demonstrated that there is still strong interest in the series’ early entries. Final Fantasy V in particular benefited from cleaner visuals, improved audio, and refined menus. For many players like me, this was their first opportunity to experience the game, and the response was overwhelmingly positive.

What stood out was how well the core design held up. The job system felt modern and complex, the pacing remained strong, and the combat was engaging without excessive grinding. These strengths prove that Final Fantasy V does not need to be reinvented or need a full remake like Final Fantasy VII. It simply needs a visual update that sticks to the aesthetic while enhancing it, perhaps Square Enix’s HD 2D look.

A full remake could build on what the Pixel Remaster achieved. A version that retains the classic job system while adding modern battle animations, expanded character interactions, and deeper world-building. Remaking Final Fantasy V would diversify the remake lineup rather than retreading the most obvious choices. It would introduce a new generation to a foundational game while satisfying longtime fans who have waited decades for it to receive proper recognition.

