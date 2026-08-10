3 Iconic Gaming Villains That Are Much More Nefarious Than You Remember

A good video game villain is usually a requirement for a great video game. Without any conflict, there’s not much a writer can do to tell a good story. Because of that, the history of video games is filled with memorable baddies. However, a few of them are even worse than you might remember. Antagonists like Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII and Handsome Jack from Borderlands have backstories that help you understand why they became so evil. The bad guys on this list don’t have a real reason for their villainy, and are still happy to cause wanton destruction. Here are three great examples of antagonists you might not remember being so bad.

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3) Micah Bell – Red Dead Redemption 2

Micah is often seen as the other side of Dutch’s coin in Red Dead Redemption 2. Both characters are bad dudes, but Dutch is much more rational. At least at first, he has a good reason for committing the crimes he does. Meanwhile, Micah appears to exist as a pure agent of chaos. Even among a group of bandits, Micah is notable for his unpredictability. And while he and Dutch seem to have some understanding, don’t forget how quickly Micah became a mole for the Pinkertons.

The guy only cares about himself. He’s the most selfish character you’ll meet, which is saying something with the characters Arthur Morgan’s crew runs with. He’s also a racist, and it’s implied that he’s sexually harassed at least one woman. Micah doesn’t care when his “friends” die, even killing Arthur depending on your choices throughout Red Dead 2. And of course, we can’t forget that it’s heavily implied he killed Cain, the stray dog that joins the camp at Clemens Point.

2) Majora – The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

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The titular Majora is technically never seen in the second Legend of Zelda mainline game for the Nintendo 64. Instead, the evil being has taken root inside of a mask, which it then uses to corrupt Skull Kid. Using him as a puppet, Majora then tries to end the world by dropping a giant moon on Termina. Majora also sealed away the four guardians of the world into masks, putting them on monsters to cause further chaos.

You might think Majora has a reason for doing all this. After all, even Gannon has a motive. It might not be a good one, but his goal to rule the world is at least one we can understand. Majora, on the other hand, literally does not care. It just wants to destroy as much as possible, potentially because it finds doing so fun. That makes Majora impossible to predict and tough to beat. Thankfully, Link pulls it off, like he always does.

1) Kefka – Final Fantasy VI

Kefka is truly a monster. He makes most bad guys look like choir boys. Here’s just a short rundown on some of the evils he commits in Final Fantasy VI: genocide, regicide, deicide, genetic experimentation, slavery, acts of war against a non-hostile nation, racism, and sexism. That’s just the shortened version of everything this guy did in a single video game. Oh, and he also killed almost all life on the planet to turn himself into a god.

This is the kind of guy who kills millions and just laughs about it. At one point, he says the concepts of love and hope are worthless. Kefka just might be the most nefarious villain the video game industry has ever seen. Even when Square Enix gave him a more tragic backstory in Dissidia Final Fantasy and Dissidia 012 Final Fantasy, it wasn’t enough to save his reputation. Kefka takes this top slot, and it’s a relatively comfortable win for the world’s worst clown.