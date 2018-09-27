Square Enix Announces New York Comic-Con Plans, Including ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Hands-On

With the New York Comic-Con event just a few days away, companies have begun revealing their plans for what they'll be doing. And Square Enix is no exception, as the publisher will bring a majority of its upcoming games for folks to try, with a huge emphasis on its soon-to-be holiday hit Just Cause 4.

First off, Square Enix confirmed that it will host a special "Developer Showcase" for Avalanche Studios' forthcoming sequel, which lets you wreak all kinds of havoc as you fight back against enemies. The showcase will take place on Friday, October 5 at 3:00 PM in room 1A21, and will feature members of the team discussing the forthcoming sequel, as well as providing some new gameplay.

Also, if you stop by Square Enix's booth on the show floor, you'll have a chance to walk away with some cool goodies, including Life Is Strange 2 t-shirts and Just Cause 4 merchandise, like hats and other things.

But, of course, you'll want to stay for the games. As expected, Kingdom Hearts III will be available to play, so you can try it out before it finally arrives early next year. Other games will be on hand as well, including The Last Remnant Remastered, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and more. Check out the full list below:

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PlayStation 4, PC)

Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition (Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4)

Final Fantasy Trading Card Game

Just Cause 4 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC)

Kingdom Hearts III (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)

The Last Remnant Remastered (PlayStation 4)

Life is Strange 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC)

Now, there's a catch with Kingdom Hearts III. The line for playing the game is bound to be massive, so Square Enix did confirm that advance tickets to check out the demo will be distributed each day. They'll start giving them away at 10:00 AM Eastern time for each day of the event, which runs from October 4-7. If you're smart, you'll get there early so you can check it out. Good luck!

Most of the games are out now, but Just Cause 4 will release on December 4 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC; while Kingdom Hearts III will arrive on January 25, 2019 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.