Square Enix Teases New Unannounced Games for 2024

2024 is almost here, and the year is already filling up with a lot of video games set to release. It seems that Square Enix will have even more to unveil, as two producers from the company teased new projects in an interview with 4Gamer (translated by SiliconEra). The producers in question are Yosuke Saito and Mariko Sato, and it seems the two are working on different projects, rather than the same one. Yosuke Saito has served as a producer on the Nier series, as well as Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. Meanwhile Mariko Sato served as the producer on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion in 2022.

Unfortunately, no additional details were revealed, and we have no way of knowing what to expect from either producer! As we get into 2024, we'll start to learn a lot more about Square Enix's plans, as well as the plans of most other publishers. While January and February already have a large number of video games set to release, there aren't a lot of confirmed release dates beyond March. Of course, Square Enix already has one of the biggest announced games of 2024 so far with February's Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Set to release on PlayStation 5 as a timed exclusive, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second chapter in a planned trilogy. Following the events of Final Fantasy VII Remake, players will rejoin favorites like Cloud, Tifa, Barret, and Aerith. While the trilogy started out as a mostly faithful retelling of the 1997 original, things are quickly starting to deviate in a major way. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ended with the surprise revelation that Zack Fair is now alive and well in some capacity, despite dying at the end of Crisis Core. The character is set to play a major role in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and even appears on the box art for the game.

Zack's role in the original version of Final Fantasy VII was a small one, but Crisis Core added a lot more depth and backstory; the game's remaster last year made a lot of sense ahead of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth! In her interview with 4Gamer, Mariko Sato thanked people for the success of the remaster, while also touching on Zack's appearance in the trailers for the new game.

What's Next for Square Enix

Hopefully Square Enix won't wait too long to reveal what Saito and Sato are working on! The company might hold off until after Final Fantasy VII Rebirth to announce anything else, but there's no way of knowing for sure. It would make sense if the publisher puts the majority of its focus on Rebirth before anything else, given the sheer amount of anticipation surrounding it. Once the game drops on February 29th, Square Enix might be more open to revealing what else is in the works!

