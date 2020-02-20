Stadia Reveals Four New Games Coming to the Service

While Google Stadia has had a number of issues since launch, things seem to have quieted down, of late. No news seems to be good news on that front, and the company has been slowly building up the system’s library of games, as well. Today, Stadia announced four new titles headed to the service, courtesy of developer Image & Form: SteamWorld Dig, SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Heist, and SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech. Stadia has not announced specific release dates or price points for the games, but SteamWorld Dig 2 and SteamWorld Quest will both be available as free titles for Stadia Pro users when the games release.

It’s always a good thing when new games come to a system, and the fact that all four of these titles released to strong reviews doesn’t hurt, either. Unfortunately, Stadia users might find themselves underwhelmed, given the age of some of these titles. SteamWorld Dig first released in 2013, while SteamWorld Quest is the most recent game in the batch, having debuted on Nintendo Switch in April of 2019. Additionally, the games have been released on a plethora of systems over the years, so many gamers have likely had plenty of chances to check out these games over the years.

With Google starting to right the ship, there’s a lot the company still has to do in order to win more players over to the service. The Stadia library has some really strong options for gamers to stream, but there just isn’t a whole lot of incentive for players to choose Stadia over upcoming options like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, at the moment. If Google wants to grow their userbase, they have to offer players more recent games, and some exclusives, as well. According to the company, 10 timed exclusives are coming at some point this year, but no further details have been revealed, as of this writing.

Four amazing games in the SteamWorld series are on their way to Stadia. Can you dig it? Check out our blog for all the details → https://t.co/DuZX4dfxp8 pic.twitter.com/6kWvBbMqEA — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) February 20, 2020

In addition to the four SteamWorld games, Stadia’s blog post also mentions three additional games coming this year, including Watch Dogs Legion, Cyberpunk 2077, and Spitlings.

Are you a Google Stadia user? Are you happy with the system's library thus far?