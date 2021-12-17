S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Cancels NFT Plans Following Player Backlash

Earlier this week, GSC Game World announced plans to add NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl. However, after heavy backlash from fans, the developer has now opted to remove anything NFT-related from the game. The official Twitter account released a statement earlier today attempting to justify the use of NFTs, but the Tweet was met with a lot of backlash, and was quickly deleted. The developer then released a second Tweet, announcing that the feature would be removed completely from S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. The full statement can be found below:

“Dear Stalkers,

We hear you.

Based on the feedback we received, we’ve made a decision to cancel anything NFT-related in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.



The Interests of our fans and players are the top priority for the team. We’re making this game for you to enjoy — whatever the cost is. If you care, we care too.

With Love,

GSC Game World Team.”

So far, response to the new statement has been overwhelmingly positive! Most fans on social media seem to be happy with the developer’s decision to change course. While many video game developers and publishers are starting to look into NFTs, they remain highly-controversial for several reasons. It’s unclear whether the decision to remove the feature from S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 might convince other developers to change their plans, but it’s clear that a lot of gamers aren’t thrilled about the concept being shoe-horned into games. Fans have been waiting a very long time for this sequel; hopefully, GSC Game World’s willingness to listen to its fans will bode well for Heart of Chernobyl!

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is set to release next year on PC and Xbox Series X|S. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forwards to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2? Do you think removing NFTs was the right decision? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!