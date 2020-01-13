God of War Art Director Shares Stunning Star Fox Designs

God of War art director Raf Grassetti is no stranger to taking beloved characters and putting a special spin of his own on them. Grassetti has previously put his talents to use on characters from such popular series as Cuphead and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and while all of his art from various video game franchises is great, his latest just might be his greatest. In short, Grassetti has officially tackled Star Fox, and it’s stunning.

More specifically, Grassetti has given the glossy treatment to several different Star Fox characters, and while they are all pilots from the franchise, not all of them are heroes. Included in the project, which you can check out below in full, are the following characters: Fox, Slippy, Peppy, Falco, and Wolf. (The first four are part of Fox’s group, while Wolf is an antagonist.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest in the God of War franchise, which also happens to be called God of War, is currently available for PlayStation 4. The most recent Star Fox video game, Star Fox Zero, is currently available for the Wii U. (One could argue that the Nintendo Switch video game Starlink: Battle for Atlas is also a Star Fox video game, but it isn't officially.)