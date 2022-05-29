Star Trek Inspired Starship Captains Game Revealed

The final frontier is more interesting than ever, and now Czech Games Edition (CGE) is exploring the cosmos with its own Star Trek-inspired board game titled Starship Captains. The new game is designed by Peter B. Hoffgaard and has players sitting in the Captain's chair of your very first star cruiser as you lead your crew in dangerous missions across the galaxy. You'll promote and train your crew of cadets, ensigns, androids, and officers along your journey, and each one will have special roles and abilities, though you'll also need to upgrade your ship's engine and boost your reputation with different factions as well.

Starship Captains is a game for 2 to 4 players and games take around 25 minutes depending on the player count. It will retail for $59.95, and as you can tell from the artwork below, the visuals capture the Trek vibes perfectly brilliantly. The game will be launching at Essen Spiel later this year and will release in North America in Quarter 4 of this year. You can find the official description, the box art, and all of the included components below.

(Photo: CGE)

"Welcome aboard and congrats on the promotion! Your "new" starship is ready to embark on its first big voyage. Just scrape off some of the rust and she'll do fine. And that crew? Might look a little green around the edges, but they're your crew now. Make us proud. The stars are calling, and adventure awaits!

Settle into the captain's chair of your very first star cruiser and get ready to embark on an exciting voyage through the depths of space in this euro-style action selection and engine-building game for 2-4 players.

The vibrant galaxy holds many peculiar mysteries to explore and uncover! Skillfully manage your team of cadets, ensigns, androids, and officers to make the most of their unique abilities-all while balancing essential ship roles, completing unique missions, and upgrading your ship with powerful engine-building alien technology.

Do you have what it takes to deftly command your crew and become the best captain in the cosmos? We'll see."

Starship Captains includes 4 dual layer player boards, Main star map board, Faction tracks, Missions deck, Technology deck, Miniatures, Reference cards, Scorepad, and Tokens.

Are you excited for Starship Captains? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!