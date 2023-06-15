Star Wars 1313 Director Joins Skydance Star Wars Game

Star Wars 1313 seemed like it could have been a promising video game based on the franchise, but it was cancelled back in 2013. Thankfully, director Dominic Robilliard will have another crack at the franchise, as he has signed on as a Game Director at Skydance New Media. Robilliard revealed his new position in a post shared to LinkedIn. In the post, Robilliard noted his excitement to return to the world of Star Wars, as well as the opportunity to work on a Marvel project.

"I am incredibly excited to share that I will be joining Amy Hennig, Julian Beak and the incredible team at Skydance New Media as their Game Director," Robilliard wrote on LinkedIn. "To collaborate with such an amazing group of developers and to play in the iconic worlds of #Marvel and #StarWars (again!) is a dream come true."

Star Wars 1313 was in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and was announced in 2012. The game would have put players in the role of Boba Fett as an early adult. The game's name comes from its setting, which would have been Level 1313, an underground area of Coruscant. Development ceased on the project when Disney laid off the majority of the LucasArts staff, opting instead to focus on partnerships with publishers like EA. There was speculation at the time that EA might pick up development on Star Wars 1313, but clearly that didn't happen!

Unreleased gameplay footage from Star Wars 1313 leaked online last year. While the footage was never officially confirmed, it certainly looked legitimate, and gave fans a better idea of what might have been. With Robilliard back working on the Star Wars franchise, hopefully Skydance New Media's Star Wars game will end up picking up some of the better ideas that fell by the wayside. It's much too early to know how the game will turn out, but this definitely seems like a good sign!

[H/T: Star Wars News Net]