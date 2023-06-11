Star Wars Outlaws Announced, First Trailer Revealed

During today's Xbox Showcase, Ubisoft pulled back the curtain on Star Wars Outlaws, a new action adventure game set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Being billed as the first ever open-world Star Wars game, Outlaws centers on a new female protagonist named Kay Vess. In the trailer, we get a glimpse at Han Solo frozen in Carbonite, giving us an idea of when in the timeline the game is set. Unfortunately no gameplay was shown, but fans won't have to wait long, as a gameplay reveal will take place on Monday June 12th during the Ubisoft Forward event.

The first trailer for Star Wars Outlaws can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Meet cunning scoundrel Kay Vess, in Star Wars Outlaws, the first-ever open-world Star Wars game. pic.twitter.com/4BdFGJ6w60 — Star Wars (@starwars) June 11, 2023

In the game, Vess will be voiced by Humberly Gonzalez, while her companion Nix will be voiced by The Bad Batch's Dee Bradley Baker. Ubisoft and Massive announced Star Wars Outlaws back in 2021, but a title was not announced, and no information beyond the game's open-world nature was revealed. In a press release, creative director Julian Gerighty spoke about the game's setting, and what made it a good fit.

"When we first imagined the first open-world Star Wars game, we explored where and when it could take place, and quickly realized that we had all the right ingredients for the journey of a scoundrel. These outlaws live life under the thumb of the Galactic Empire, but can still thrive given the opportunities that the criminal underworld opens up for people looking to take advantage of the turmoil," said Gerighty. "The time is ripe for a new outlaw to make their name, and Kay Vess is written in the stars."

Star Wars has a long and storied history in the gaming industry. There have been a lot of terrific Star Wars games released over the decades, and a few that are best left forgotten. It remains to be seen where Star Wars Outlaws will land, but the first trailer seems promising thus far. Hopefully tomorrow's Ubisoft Forward will give us a much better idea of what to expect from the actual gameplay, and what kind of narrative will be featured in the game. Star Wars video games have introduced fans to beloved characters like Cal Kestis and Kyle Katarn, so hopefully Kay Vess will join their ranks when Star Wars Outlaws releases in 2024!

Are you looking forward to playing Star Wars Outlaws? What did you think of today's trailer? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!