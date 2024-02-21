Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection Announced for PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch

Arguably the two most popular Star Wars video games of all-time are coming back on modern platforms. Announced initially during Nintendo's latest Direct this morning, it was revealed that both Star Wars: Battlefront and Star Wars: Battlefront 2 will soon be coming back in the form of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection. And while this package was unveiled in association with the Nintendo Switch, this Battlefront re-release will also be heading to PlayStation and Xbox.

As a way of celebrating the 20th anniversary of the series, Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection will be launching next month on March 14 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. These new versions of each game have received slight graphical improvements but otherwise remain very true to their original forms. As a result, even those who haven't played Battlefront in quite some time should be able to jump into this Classic Collection and be intimately familiar with it.

You can get a look at the initial trailer for Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection right here:

Perhaps the best part of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection is that it will feature new content not seen in the original games. When it comes to Star Wars: Battlefront, a new map based on Jabba's Palace will be available to play. Meanwhile, with Star Wars: Battlefront 2, four new maps that span Bespin, Rhen Var, and Yavin 4 will be present. Beyond this, Battlefront 2 will also introduce two new playable Heroes in the form of Kit Fisto and Asajj Ventress.

For those looking to play Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection with friends from yesteryear, online multiplayer will also be present across all versions of the game. Multiplayer matches will be able to support up to 64 players and will include all of the original game modes from both Battlefront titles. All in all, this seems to be exactly what Star Wars fans have been holding out hope for over the past few years and Aspyr seems to have now finally delivered on those wishes.

What do you think of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection based on what has been shown so far? And will you be picking this up for yourself when it releases next month? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.