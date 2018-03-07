Star Wars Battlefront 2: Most Downvoted Comment in Reddit History Now a Mod

Back in November of last year, EA made a very controversial response regarding microtransactions in Star Wars Battlefront II, and it became the most downvoted comment in Reddit history very quickly. Not to let the publisher off the hook that easily with a new year, one modder made it their prerogative that their misstep not be forgotten.

The response that initially started it all is as follows:

“The intent is to provide players with a sense of pride and accomplishment for unlocking different heroes.

As for cost, we selected initial values based upon data from the Open Beta and other adjustments made to milestone rewards before launch. Among other things, we’re looking at average per-player credit earn rates on a daily basis, and we’ll be making constant adjustments to ensure that players have challenges that are compelling, rewarding, and of course attainable via gameplay.

We appreciate the candid feedback, and the passion the community has put forth around the current topics here on Reddit, our forums and across numerous social media outlets.

Our team will continue to make changes and monitor community feedback and update everyone as soon and as often as we can.”

In an effort to relive that “sense of pride and accomplishment,” the modder took to NexusMods to provide a loot box retexture that is as beautiful as it is silly. This is true art, ladies and gentlemen. Witness it in all of its glory:

The modder didn’t provide any other details in the description other than repeating EA’s words back at them. The petty is real, and kind of hilarious. The mod itself is currently only for PC gamers since mod support is not on consoles outside of Bethesda. It’s free, easy to install, and comes with that “pride and accomplishment” you’ve always dreamed of.

Our take: The community was burned by EA bad on this title. No one had a problem, not a real problem, with microtransactions until companies started forcing them into less of a cosmetic purpose and more into a pay-to-win mold. When documents revealed that EA was purposefully doctoring their multiplayer experience to make gamers “feel” like they “needed” to purchase these loot crates to be better, that’s when a lot of the community began fighting back. With developers stating their devotion to avoiding this practice, mods like this also give players their voice as well.