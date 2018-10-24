‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ Welcomes General Grievous Next Week

Just when you thought that Star Wars: Battlefront II had run out of fresh competition, along comes a familiar foe with a new challenge for you to take on.

In a new blog post that just went up, DICE has confirmed that General Grievous, the villainous robot that has become well known in the Star Wars universe, will be joining Battlefront II as part of a free update that's coming to the game starting on October 30.

Here's the quick lowdown on what to expect from the character, straight from the team at DICE:

"A towering Kaleesh, the mere presence of General Grievous caused unease amongst his enemies.

After sustaining a critical injury, Grievous' body was transformed, and he was later taught the art of lightsaber combat by the Sith Lord Count Dooku – becoming a true embodiment of terror.

He was the Supreme Commander for the Confederacy of Independent Systems, or Separatist Alliance, in the Clone Wars against the Galactic Republic. Throughout the war, he led the droid armies in battles across the galaxy and encountered the Jedi and General Obi-Wan Kenobi numerous times. He escaped almost as many. Fostered through their clashes, General Grievous formed an arch nemesis relation to the Jedi Master."

They also talk about some of his new gameplay abilities, which are detailed below. Keep on the lookout for these attacks…

"First, we have Thrust Surge. This one was referenced from an encounter between Grievous and Obi-Wan in the Clone Wars series. The attack thrusts Grievous forward with all four lightsabers in a stabbing motion, dealing damage and throwing the target to the ground.

The second is Unrelenting Advance. As seen in another battle with Obi-Wan Kenobi in Revenge of the Sith, Grievous forms a spinning lightsaber wall in front of him, with sparks igniting from the floor, as he advances like a horrifying machine. Going into Unrelenting Advance, General Grievous blocks all frontal attacks while dealing damage to anyone foolishly standing in his way.

Speaking to his strategist side, General Grievous' Claw Rush Ability lets him flee the scene in the blink of an eye. Once activated, he goes down on all six limbs and rushes forward, damaging and pushing opponents out of his path. An unsettling sight for enemies to behold – and highly efficient when in urgent need of an escape route."

As part of the update, we'll also see Clone Wars-era playlists for Hero Showdown and Heroes vs. Villains, as well as tweaks on the reworked Hero Health Star Cards. So be prepared for a fight!

Star Wars: Battlefront II is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.