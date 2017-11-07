Star Wars: Battlefront II Items Now Available In Other Games

The upcoming sequel Star Wars: Battlefront II is easily one of the most highly anticipated titles this holiday season, and fans are showing all sorts of excitement for its release. But now there’s a different way you can show your love for Battlefront – with items in other games.

According to Electronic Arts, you can now get items inspired by the latest Star Wars game in titles like Battlefield 1, FIFA 18, NHL 18 and NBA Live 18. Granted, you aren’t going to get lightsabers or helmets shaped like Yoda, but you can get some cool Inferno Squad goods to outfit your players and soldiers with.

For instance, here’s what you can get in Battlefield 1:

[A]ll players who log into Battlefield 1 will get a new melee weapon, the Totokia War Club, in a Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Battlepack. Originally developed as a weapon of war on Fiji, the Totokia saw use on the brutal battlefields of World War 1.

Login to Battlefield 1 starting November 8 and get the Totokia War Club melee weapon for free.

As for what’s available in other games, here’s the rundown:

(FIFA 18) Celebrate the upcoming release of Star Wars Battlefront II in FIFA Ultimate Team by wearing the Inferno Squad-inspired kit, available for players from November 7 until November 28.

(NHL 18) Make your Hockey Ultimate Team fantasy line up even better and defeat your opponents in style with an Inferno Squad-inspired kit. All players that logged into their HUT accounts before 11:59pm PST on October 31, will have these items granted to them.

(NBA Live 18) Let your NBA LIVE 18 hardwood superstars Tip Off with distinctive Inferno Squad-inspired court graphics and home and away kits. Play Inferno Squad-themed Live Events to unlock limited-time Inferno Squad-inspired gear from November 7 until November 14.

These are nice little collectibles, and the fact that they’re free certainly doesn’t hurt either. So pick them up while you can and show your love for Battlefront! Check out the attached gallery to see all the items that are available.

Star Wars: Battlefront II will release on November 17th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.