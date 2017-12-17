How Star Wars Battlefront II’s New DLC Campaign Connects to The Last Jedi

This article contains a few heavy spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the Battlefront II Resurrection DLC. Read at your own risk.

Both Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Battlefront II‘s Resurrection DLC released this week, lending knowledge to how the Resistance came to be, the power dynamics of the First Order and how broad the Force truly is. While most of The Last Jedi focused on the mystic and magic of Rey’s journey to understand her place in the universe, another heart-pounding story of heroism and leadership was being told through the eyes of Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron.

This is where former Imperial prodigy-turned-Rebel spy Iden Versio and newcomer Zay Meeko, Versio’s daughter (sorry, die-hard theorists — Del and Iden are not Rey’s parents) come in, and though you’ll find neither in the film, their actions lead to some of the events in it. Dameron’s confidence in his plan to take out a First Order dreadnought comes via information that the mother and daughter duo went to huge lengths to obtain while searching for Iden’s husband, Del. While the storyline sees a heartbreaking end to all three original members of the Inferno Squad, it ends on the classic Star Wars theme of hope.

After transmitting the information on the dreadnought to the Resistance, Zay is introduced to Leia via hologram. In classic Leia fashion, the General welcomes Zay to the Resistance and immediately gives her a mission that is likely to lead directly into the next DLC. With orders to head toward the Outer Rim and seek allies of the Resistance, Zay takes off to unnamed coordinates, officially part of the Resistance’s new Inferno Squad.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now. Star Wars: Battlefront II is available for Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC.