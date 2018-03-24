Star Wars Destiny Gets New Way Of The Force Expansion

Star Wars: Destiny fans have new content to look forward to as part of the ‘Way of the Force’ expansion coming later this year. As Star Wars fans know, the way of the force is a mysterious thing yet one thing is for certain: it is always there. Whether players favor the way of the jedi, or have become entranced by the dark side, the upcoming expansion has something for every type of player.

The Way of the Force booster packs are now available for pre-order (available here) and features 160 brand new cards for players to utilize while reminiscing over fan favourite characters from a galaxy far, far away.

According to Fantasy Flight:

“Featuring 160 brand-new cards, Way of the Force revisits many of the saga’s most iconic characters in fresh new ways, focusing on their unique equipment, abilities, and tactics. The set includes the highest valued-die side to enter the game, a new way to bring back a defeated character, and a rare battlefield that comes complete with its own die. Furthermore, look for mechanics introduced in the newest base set, Legacies, to be expanded upon, such as the plot cards that can completely change how you play the game. “

Here’s a few little snippets regarding the brand new cards and their significant meaning to such an expansive universe:

The Fearsome General

“Way of the Force revisits many of the iconic characters of the Star Wars galaxy, giving a fresh take on their mechanics or returning to them at a later stage in their life. General Grievous (Way of the Force, 21) falls into the former category. While his Awakenings version was known for stealing your opponent’s upgrades, the new version of General Grievous turns to this fearsome fighter’s mastery of combat. General Grievous ignores the play restriction of all weapons, allowing him to use the powerful suite of Blue-only lightsabers, and he can also be equipped with one additional upgrade, inviting you to take full advantage of Grievous’s extra limbs.

Equipping General Grievous with plenty of weapons is powerful enough, but if you manage to upgrade General Grievous to his full potential by having four of his weapon dice in your pool, you can simply deal four damage to a character as a Power Action. More than anything else, General Grievous is a character that determines your entire game plan in Star Wars: Destiny. To use him most effectively, you have a clear goal from the beginning of the game: to expand his collection and equip him with powerful weapons to synergize with his abilities. While it will take considerable time and resources to fully equip Grievous, you are rewarded with one of the most dangerous characters in Star Wars: Destiny.”

By Any Means

“Few in the galaxy possess the military prowess and skill of the Mandalorians. During the time of the Clone Wars, Bo-Katan Kryze (Way of the Force, 89) was a member of the Mandalorian group known as Deathwatch, a collection of Mandalorians who rejected the pacifist ways of Duchess Satine and looked to restore Mandalore’s violent, warrior history. Through growth and conflicts with the fearsome Maul, Bo-Katan found herself on the side of the light, refusing to bow to Palpatine when he ascended as Emperor.

“Mandalorians are masters of combat and use all the tools necessary to achieve victory. Bo-Katan herself is no different, which is why she lets you include Yellow Villain upgrades in your deck, despite the fact that she is a Hero. Furthermore, her special symbol does additional damage whenever she has one of these Villain upgrades, encouraging you to fully take advantage of her unique tools.

Way of the Force introduces plenty of new tools to include in Bo-Katan decks. Formidable (Way of the Force, 51) is a new legendary upgrade that can not only damage your opponent, but disrupt their game plan in a whole new way. If its special symbol deals one unblocked damage, you may move a weapon or equipment from that character to another character an opponent controls. By splitting powerful equipment and weapons, you can seriously decrease the threat of high-damage characters like General Grievous.”

Ancient Wisdom

“Luke Skywalker, Reluctant Instructor (Way of the Force, 56) is a master of offense and defense, able to resolve any of his three shield sides as if they were melee damage. Perhaps more importantly, as a Power Action he can pass on his knowledge, moving one of his Blue abilities to another Blue character. Constantly moving abilities like Force Speed (Spirit of Rebellion, 55) can make it difficult for your opponent to focus on damaging just one character, and it allows you to adjust strategies in the middle of your game.

In addition to its iconic characters, Way of the Force follows up on the ideas first established in Legacies and expands on them. One of these expansions is the introduction of color-specific plot cards that can impact your gameplay strategies. Plots were introduced in Legacies and gave you some kind of advantage at the start of the game. Plots in Way of the Force expand on this idea and are relevant throughout the entire game. For example, Built to Last (Way of the Force, 115) is a four-point Blue plot that synergizes well with Luke Skywalker. Giving all of your unique upgrades the Redeploy keyword ensures that no matter which character is defeated first, another will receive their most powerful upgrades. Furthermore, after you play a unique upgrade, you may exhaust Built to Last to gain a resource. As established, Way of the Force brings plenty of iconic weapons, abilities, and more to the battle, meaning there will be plenty of opportunities to play unique upgrades”

We don’t have an exact release date for when this expansion will go live, but it is available for pre-order now and is expected to release in the third quarter of 2018!