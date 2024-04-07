Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes Coming to PC

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes has been a mobile exclusive game for nearly 9 years now, but that's going to change later this year. Electronic Arts has announced that the game will be coming to PC "soon." A closed beta for the PC version has also been confirmed, and pre-registration has begun. Players on PC can look forward to several improvements over the current version, including "higher resolutions, an improved frame rate, and antialiasing." The game will also support cross-saves with the current mobile versions, so players can jump back and forth, should they so choose. Last but not least, the game will be adding keyboard and mouse support.

The original announcement trailer for the mobile game can be found below. Readers interested in pre-registering for the open beta can do so right here.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes Details

The concept of Galaxy of Heroes centers around holotable battles taking place inside of a cantina. That setup gives the developers a lot of leeway with the established Star Wars canon, meaning players can collect heroes and villains spanning the entirety of the franchise. Over the years, the game has added a lot of favorites, including Din Djarin, Yoda, and Ahsoka Tano; there's even an option to play as IG-12 with Grogu! In addition to Star Wars characters, the game also features ship combat, and various scenarios from the franchise.

While Galaxy of Heroes has now been confirmed for PC, there's no indication whether a version for consoles might be in the works as well. Given the disastrous release of Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection, fans on console might be eager for a Star Wars multiplayer experience spanning the different sagas. If there's enough demand for it, it's possible we could see Galaxy of Heroes make the jump, but for now, fans will have to settle for the mobile and PC versions.

Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace Raid

Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace, and there are a number of celebrations taking place across various media. Funko just debuted a new line of Pops based on the movie and Marvel has an anniversary one-shot set to release on May 1st; next month will even see The Phantom Menace headed back to theaters! Galaxy of Heroes is also getting in on the action, as there are plans to feature a Battle for Naboo Raid. The Raid is planned to arrive this summer, though a specific release date has not been announced. As in the film, the battle will feature players going against swarms of Battle Droids. At this time, it's unclear whether this content will be released in time for the PC version of Galaxy of Heroes, but it does sound like something exciting for players to look forward to!

Are you excited about Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes coming to PC? Have you checked out the game on mobile? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!