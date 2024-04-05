Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Funko Pops Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney and Lucasfilm continue their Star Wars onslaught today with a huge wave of Funko Pops that celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, which hit theaters in May 1999. The collection includes a Darth Maul Pop ride, Anakin, Obi-Wan, Padme, Jar Jar Binks with his Booma Balls, a collection of exclusive Retro Pops, and more Here's the breakdown:

Commons:

Exclusives:

Retro Obi-Wan Kenobi Figure – Target Exclusive

Retro Jar Jar Binks Figure – Target Exclusive

Retro Queen Amidala Figure – Target Exclusive

Retro Darth Maul Figure – Target Exclusive

The aforementioned Star Wars onslaught over the last several weeks includes news on The Acolyte and Tales of the Empire series that are coming to Disney+, the huge Imperial March event, Wondercon 2024 releases, LEGO x Star Wars 25th anniversary releases, and ramping up for the Star Wars Day 2024 aka May the Fourth festivities. We suspect that Disney and Lucasfilm are just getting started for the year.

The Acolyte Synopsis and Release Date

Here's how Lucasfilm describes the series: "In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…."

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers; Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim, and Rob Bredow are producing.

Star Wars: The Acolyte premieres its first two episodes on Disney+ on June 4th.