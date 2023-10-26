Star Wars Deal Has 3 Popular Games for a Few Dollars

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A new Star Wars deal nets you three popular Star Wars games for a combined $10. In other words, you can currently grab three Star Wars games for roughly $3 a game. The deal comes the way of GameStop, and unfortunately, for those who prefer brand-spanking-new copies of games, some of the deals are limited to pre-owned copies. GameStop offers a guarantee its pre-owned games work or your money back, but if you're not interested in pre-owned games then some of the deals below will not tickle your fancy. And the emphasis is on "some," because not every deal below is for a pre-owned game.

The most notable of these deals is for Star Wars: Squadrons, which normally runs at $40 for a digital code of the game. Right now though, GameStop has discounted digital codes of Star Wars: Squadrons on Xbox One to just $3.99. The PS4 version is $9.99. The second best deal is for Star Wars Battlefront II. Right now, GameStop has both pre-owned copies of the game on PS4 and Xbox One at just $4.99. And lastly, it has the same offer for the first game, but the discount slashes the game to just $0.99.

Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for each game as well:

Star Wars: Squadrons:

"Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars: Squadrons. Buckle up and feel the adrenaline of first-person, multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron. Pilots who enlist will step into the cockpits of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets and fight in strategic 5v5 space battles. Modify your starfighter, and adjust the composition of your squadron to suit varying playstyles and crush the opposition. Pilots will triumph as a team and complete tactical objectives across known and never-before-seen battlefields, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan. Take control of starfighters such as the X-wing and TIE fighter. Customize loadouts and cosmetics. Divert power between weapons, shields, and engines while immersing yourself in the cockpit. In addition, players will have the option to play the entirety of the game in virtual reality (VR)!"

Star Wars Battlefront II:

"Be the hero in the ultimate Star Wars battle fantasy with Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition! Get Star Wars Battlefront II and the complete collection of customization content acquirable through in-game purchase from launch up to – and including – items inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

Star Wars Battlefront:

"Feeling the ominous thud of an AT-AT stomping down on the frozen tundra of Hoth. Rebel forces firing blasters as Imperial speeder bikes zip through the lush forests of Endor. Intense dogfights between squadrons of X-wings and TIE fighters filling the skies. Immerse yourself in the epic Star Wars battles you've always dreamed of and create new heroic moments of your own in Star Wars Battlefront."