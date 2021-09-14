New Star Wars: Hunters Trailer Offers New Details on Fighters, Setting

Since its initial reveal earlier this year, the upcoming video game Star Wars: Hunters has been fairly quiet, but no longer. Zynga and Lucasfilm Games today revealed a new cinematic trailer for the arena-combat video game. The trailer, which you can watch above, gives some glimpses into the world of Star Wars: Hunters and the planet of Vespaara, where it takes place.

The cinematic trailer specifically focuses on Rieve, a “dark side warrior” with a red lightsaber, Aran Tal the Mandalorian, Grozz the Wookiee, a duo of Jawas, Zaina the Rebel vet, and more. The whole thing appears to be spectated by a giant command center that floats above it all, the Hutt Ship. More information about the fighters in the trailer is available on the official website for the new video game.

“Today’s reveal gives viewers their first look at the Arena, a competitive, spectator stadium attracting Hunters from the far reaches of the galaxy to seek their fortunes,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga, as part of the press release alongside the trailer today. “Giving a brief glimpse of the Arena’s high-stakes, team-based action, this trailer showcases just a few of the dynamic characters inspired by the Star Wars galaxy that fans will experience in the game. Our teams at NaturalMotion and Boss Alien are excited to show more updates and can’t wait for players to transition from ‘spectator’ to ‘Hunter’ in the future.”

Notably, Star Wars: Hunters is set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, putting it somewhere after Return of the Jedi in the timeline. Based on what we have seen so far, players will fight it out in arenas on teams featuring all sorts of Star Wars characters, though none of them seem particularly relevant to other properties these far.

Star Wars: Hunters is set to release, free to play, on the Nintendo Switch and for mobile devices, iOS and Android both, in 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Star Wars video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of the upcoming Star Wars video game so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases next year?