A new Star Wars Jedi 3 report has surfaced online, giving a new update on the confirmed but unrevealed Star Wars game. The new report comes from Nash Weedle, a source primarily known for information pertaining to Nintendo and Nintendo games, but who occasionally branches out beyond the realm of Nintendo. According to the insider, Star Wars Jedi 3 is poised to be announced soon.

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Adding to this, Nash Weedle relays word that a reveal at The Game Awards in December could happen. And this wouldn’t be surprising considering the series’ history. As fans will know, Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s release date was announced at The Game Awards alongside the reveal of its gameplay. So, there is precedent with the series and The Game Awards. That said, Nash Weedle also notes that it’s possible the announcement is going to be saved for Star Wars’ 50th anniversary.

In addition to this, the insider leaks that the first two games — Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — are both coming to Nintendo Switch 2. There is no word on when these releases will happen, but it would presumably be before the third game arrives, if the new game is going to launch on Switch 2. If it’s going to come to Switch 2 after launch, then so will these ports, most likely.

Star Wars Jedi 3 Releasing in 2027?

Of course, take all of this new information with a grain of salt. None of this is official information, and even if it is accurate, it is subject to change that could render it inaccurate. So far, it has not drawn out the series developer, Respawn Entertainment, nor its publisher, EA. The latter owns the former, for those who do not know, so most communications for the former come through the latter. For a variety of reasons, we do not expect either to budge on their positions of silence and comment, but if either does, we will update the story accordingly.

Recent reports about Star Wars Jedi 3 have suggested its release date is close, which in turn means its reveal would have to be close. To this end, there is scuttlebutt that the game is planning to release in the holiday season of 2027. If this is the case, then it will almost certainly be revealed before the end of the year, or the first 3-4 months of the new year.

Officially, the game has been confirmed to be in development; we just don’t have the following salient details: when it’s going to be revealed, when it’s going to be released, and what platforms it will release on. And, of course, we do not have any details on what the game will be about.