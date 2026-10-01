Star Wars Jedi 3 Report Indicates Release Date Is Quite Close

A new report has indicated that the release date for Star Wars Jedi 3 is closer than many fans may have anticipated. Although the third entry in Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars franchise has yet to be formally unveiled, the studio hasn’t shied away from the fact that it’s working on a new installment. Now, based on new details that have hit the internet, it sounds like this silence that surrounds the next game in the Cal Kestis trilogy won’t be continuing for much longer.

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According to Star Wars leaker @fiveswalker, Star Wars Jedi 3 is planned to release at some point in 2027. A specific window within 2027 wasn’t given in this report, but it was claimed that marketing for the game could begin “sooner than you think.” To that end, the leaker mentioned this year’s The Game Awards event on December 10th as when EA and Respawn could look to show off the project, but added that they believe the actual reveal will happen even earlier than this.

On paper, it would make a ton of sense for Star Wars Jedi 3 to launch next year. Previously, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor arrived in 2023, which was four years after 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Assuming that Respawn Entertainment is working on a similar timeline with the final game in the trilogy as it did with Survivor, this would put Star Wars Jedi 3 on tap to arrive in 2027.

Yes, Jedi 3 will be next year. Marketing will start to occur sooner than you think. I would bet even before TGA. Very exciting time for SW games. — FivesWalker (@fiveswalker) September 30, 2026

That being said, there have been some sizable changes with Star Wars Jedi 3 behind the scenes. Stig Asmussen, who served as the creator of the first two games, ended up departing from Respawn after the release of Jedi: Survivor to found his own studio. Although this move is a big one from the outside looking in, Respawn leadership could have known long in advance about Asmussen’s decision to leave, which would have allowed them to get things for Star Wars Jedi 3 in order before he left.

Historically, EA and Respawn have also shown off the first glimpses of its Star Wars Jedi games roughly a year before their arrival. If this continues, it suggests that Star Wars Jedi 3 would be targeting a launch in late 2027 if it ends up emerging before the end of this year. When and if we do end up getting a trailer for the game, we’ll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.

How do you feel about the possibility of Star Wars Jedi 3 releasing in 2027? And what are you hoping to see Respawn incorporate in the next entry in the series? Be sure to let me know all of your own thoughts down in the comments section.