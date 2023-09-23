Star Wars Jedi 3 Officially Confirmed

Following 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its 2023 sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a new and third game in the series is officially in the works. The news doesn't come the way of developer Respawn Entertainment or publisher EA, but Cameron Monaghan, the actor behind Cal Kestis, the protagonist of the series. Unfortunately, this is the extent Monaghan had to say about the next installment in the series, which was always inevitable considering the success of the first two games.

It's worth noting that if development of a third game began this year then we have a good idea of when it could release. Four years separated the release between Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. If this development timeline repeats, and there's no reason to expect anything different, then this third game will release in 2027.

If this happens, it should be a PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S game. At this point, the PS4 and Xbox One will be a distant memory. Meanwhile, the PS6 and next Xbox are not expected to release until 2028, so while there's a good chance this game will eventually be on those platforms if it releases in 2027, it won't be right away.

At the moment of publishing, neither EA nor Respawn Entertainment have commented on this news. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Normally, we'd suggest to take this with a grain of salt as it's not been revealed in an official capacity, but the star of the series is a pretty good source.

Speaking of Cameron Monaghan, he's a big part of why both the series is so good. In fact, his performance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the best performances of this year. As for the game itself, it's also great.

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a strong sequel that improves on nearly every core element seen in Fallen Order," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "Even in spite of some pacing troubles with its story, Cal Kestis is an even more compelling protagonist this time around and continues to be one of the best new Star Wars characters that has come about in the Disney era. With a little more polish and some trimmed fat, Jedi: Survivor could have been a home run, but Respawn still has a bit more room for growth in a third installment for this potential trilogy."