Popular Star Wars Game on Sale for Just $0.99

A popular Star Wars game is on sale for just $0.99. Considering the game in question was once $59.99, this represents a substantial bit of savings for all who have waited on the game, which is still $19.99 normally, despite being many years old. As for the deal, it comes the way of GameStop, who regularly offers massive discounts on pre-owned games. And this is the latest example, which means if you prefer brand-spanking-new games with that brand-new game smell, this deal isn't going to tickle your fancy. If you don't mind pre-owned copies of games, then you can currently grab Star Wars Battlefront for dirt cheap. How long it will be available at this price point though, we don't know.

Star Wars Battlefront is first/third-person shooter released in 2015 by developer DICE -- best known for the Battlefield series -- and publisher by EA. A reboot of the series to coincide with the new Star Wars canon at the time, exact sale numbers of the game are unknown, but the latest report from EA about the matter said it had sold over 14 million copies, making it a huge hit for the publisher. Meanwhile, critically it didn't land quite as well with scores ranging from 72 to 75, which are decent scores, but not quite for the standards of a major AAA release, let alone one with the Star Wars name behind it.

"Feeling the ominous thud of an AT-AT stomping down on the frozen tundra of Hoth," reads an official blurb about the game. "Rebel forces firing blasters as Imperial speeder bikes zip through the lush forests of Endor. Intense dogfights between squadrons of X-wings and TIE fighters filling the skies. Immerse yourself in the epic Star Wars battles you've always dreamed of and create new heroic moments of your own in Star Wars Battlefront. "

