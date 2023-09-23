Star Wars Eclipse Gets Major Update, Developer Says "Anyone Can Die"

Star Wars Eclipse is still very much in the works according to developer Quantic Dream. In 2021, fans were very surprised to learn that a new Star Wars game from Quantic Dream was on the way. This was just shortly after Disney began greenlighting more Star Wars games from outside of EA's studios, as the publisher had exclusivity to the series for a decade. Ubisoft was confirmed to be working on a new Star Wars game in addition to some new titles from EA, but Quantic Dream's game was the most interesting. The developer is known for its heavy focus on single player stories and the game was confirmed to be set during the High Republic era, a period in Star Wars history that has not been seen much up until very recently.

The trailer was cryptic, showing flashes of unique alien races, lightsaber battles, and even Yoda. However, it was cool enough to get fans very excited. After the reveal in 2021, the game went quiet outside of some very, very general updates and rumors. It was reported that the game is still many, many years away and was using the trailer to recruit developers. IGN got to speak with Quantic Dream's Vice President of Marketing, Lisa Pendse, who confirmed the game is still very much in development. She specifically stated that "it's not ready", but it's "simmering". She also noted that while the game is an action-adventure game, something that is fairly untapped territory for the studio, that it will retain the trademarks Quantic Dream is known for. That means anyone can die, the story will continue regardless of worst case scenario, and there are multiple playable characters.

"One of the big focuses we've had when we announced Star Wars Eclipse was to make sure it was clear that this is actually an action adventure game that has all of the elements that you would come to expect and want from a Quantic Dream title, which is intricately branching narratives, multiple playable characters," Pendse said. "There's no game over. Anyone can die, anything can happen and the story sort of continues so that those signatures are still there. But what we've been doing is even more ramping up our expertise in the gameplay arena."

Of course, only time will tell how it turns out. Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human got good reviews from critics, but have been consistently criticized for the writing and heavy-handed themes. It also remains to be seen how Eclipse's branching narrative will impact Star Wars canon.