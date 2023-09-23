Star Wars: Behind the Scenes Video Reveals Inside Look at Ahsoka's Ship

Star Wars: Ahsoka is already six episodes deep on Disney+, and the new series sees many fan-favorite animated characters coming to life in live-action. In addition to characters, some cool items are also making their way into live-action from lightsabers to accessories. The official social media accounts for Star Wars have been sharing a closer look at some of the show's props and costumes, and they just took it a step further by sharing an in-depth look at Ahsoka Tano's ship, the T-6 Jedi Shuttle, which first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

In the new video, Industrial Light & Magic model maker John Goodson shares details about bringing the ship to life, and explains why it was a "unique challenge." You can check out the video in the post below:

You can check view the T-6 Jedi Shuttle in Ahsoka below:

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Ahsoka Features Iconic Ship From Return of the Jedi:

The T-6 Jedi Shuttle isn't the only cool ship featured in Ahsoka. The starship known as Home One is also seen in the show when the titular character (Rosario Dawson) meets with General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) in the ship's briefing room. If you didn't recognize this iconic Rebel Alliance ship, it was previously captained by Admiral Ackbar in Return of the Jedi. In fact, it's where he uttered his most famous line, "It's a trap!" You can also spot some Mon Calamari in Ahsoka, which are the same species as Ackbar. You can check out a side-by-side of the ship from Return of the Jedi and Ahsoka below:

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Are you enjoying Ahsoka? Tell us in the comments!